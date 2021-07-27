EduMin Cimpeanu: We support UNESCO effort in ensuring equal access to education for all

The President of the Romanian National Commission for UNESCO, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, on Tuesday stated that the institution he represents supports the UNESCO effort to ensure equal access to education for all, as a means of developing a democratic society, an inclusive one.

"We support UNESCO's effort to ensure equal access to education as a means of developing an inclusive, democratic society to achieve the goals set at the 2020 Global Meeting of Ministers of Education. Education systems must prepare and develop their own mechanisms to cope with such crisis situations such as the one we are going through and for the right to education to be truly ensured," Cimpeanu said on Tuesday, at the opening of the event "65th anniversary of Romania joining UNESCO. Romania - UNESCO cooperation over time," held at the Bucharest National Opera.

The Minister pointed out that the response to the current challenges must focus on forming the values obtained through education and on providing the necessary infrastructure to allow access to education for all, informează Agerpres.

"Our efforts are focused on digitizing education, developing early education, reducing school dropout, an extremely important goal, developing vocational and technical education, and reforming the governance of the university education system, with a focus on those situations of inequality and on the implementation of programmes of remedial learning. These directions of action are an integral part of the vision of the Romanian President's project "Educated Romania," a project that was also taken over by the Romanian Government, as a holistic approach to education," Sorin Cimpeanu added.

Presidential adviser Ligia Deca emphasized that today "the most important weapon for peace is education, as reflected in the UNESCO motto."

"At a time when we need to innovate to meet global challenges, maintaining common values and promoting education for sustainable development are more important goals than ever before. The Berlin Declaration on Education for Sustainable Development, adopted this year by UNESCO, is a real bridge between nations in their efforts to build the future. I assure you that Romania is ready to act concretely and effectively to achieve the goals of sustainable development, with a focus on the fourth goal of ensuring quality education, inclusive and fair at all levels and, at the same time, the challenge of lifelong learning opportunities," said Ligia Deca.

The Secretary of State with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Daniela Gitman welcomed the inclusion of the Rosia Montana Mining Cultural Landscape in the World Heritage List on the very day when our country celebrates 65 years since joining UNESCO and committed itself to continue the Romanian efforts to achieve other objectives in this field.

"Of course, our efforts to complete this list with elements of Romanian heritage will continue in the coming years through files submitted by Romania, either individually, such as the "Monumental Ensemble Calea Eroilor," made by Constantin Brancusi in Targu Jiu, or jointly with other states, such as the "The Art of the Traditional Blouse with Embroidery on the Shoulder," "Frontiers of the Roman Empire - the Danube Limes and the Dacian Limes" or "Transhumance," projects, to give just a few examples," pointed out Daniela Gitman.

Senator Vasile Dincu, a member of the Permanent Committee of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, highlighted the contribution of Romanian MPs in supporting Romania's efforts to include Romanian heritage objectives in the World Heritage List and called for joining forces in this regard in the future, regardless of political "sympathies."

"I am convinced that, together, in a collaboration that does not take into account any political sympathy, we will be able to maintain Romania as a constant and serious partner, with the same objectives of sustainable development that UNESCO has defined in its 2030 Agenda," said Vasile Dancu.

The anniversary event "65 years of Romania being in UNESCO. The Romania - UNESCO cooperation overtime," organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Committee of Romania for UNESCO, included a concert performed by the Madrigal Choir, the presentation of the film "Twice 65," an exhibition with art works - "Heritage in 65 plastic illustrations" and the photo-documentary exhibition from the diplomatic archive - "Romania and UNESCO, bridge over time".

***

On July 27, 1956, Romania became a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), established on November 16, 1945, in Paris, according to www.mae.ro.

Romania's National Committee for UNESCO (CNR UNESCO) was established on the date of our country's accession to this international institution, in 1956, and the Permanent Delegation of Romania to UNESCO was established two years later, in 1958.

The World Heritage List was opened for Romania with the inscription of the Danube Delta (1991) as a natural site and was continued with a series of cultural sites: villages with fortified churches in Transylvania (1993), churches from Moldova (1993, 2010), the Hurezi Monastery (1993), Dacian Frtresses in the Orati Mountains (1999), Sighisoara Historical Centre (1999), Wooden Churches in Maramures (1999). Another natural site inscribed on the UNESCO list - secular and virgin beech forests of the Carpathians and other regions of Europe.

On the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity are the Calus ritual dance, the Doina, the craftsmanship of Horezu ceramics, Men's group Colindat, Christmas time ritual, the Virgin's Game, the Martisor, Traditional wall-carpet craftsmanship in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

Starting with January 9, 2021, the permanent delegate of Romania to UNESCO, with the rank of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador, is Simona Miculescu.