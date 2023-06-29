EduMin Deca: A collective labour agreement was signed for pre-university education.

Education Minister Ligia Deca announced on Thursday the signing of a single collective labour agreement for pre-university education collective bargaining that includes new rights for teachers, told Agerpres.

According to Deca, the pre-university teaching staff in Romania will have several benefits granted, "as a token of respect and appreciation" for the work they have done.

"Recently, the single collective labour agreement for pre-university education collective bargaining was signed that includes new rights for education employees," Deca wrote on social media.

Thus, education employees who care for a sick child, aged up to seven years, qualify for reduced working hours without affecting seniority, while employees who, according to their job descriptions, have to work on a computer will have the cost of eyeglasses or lenses covered.

Also, there is now the possibility of a vacant position being filled under an employment contract pending the position being filled by competition, and Teacher's Day, marked annually on June 5, will be a non-working day for the education employees.

"Two-day paid time off - instead of just one-day - will be granted to teachers who have to stay at home with a sick child - teachers' families of three or more children qualify for three-day paid time off," according to Deca.