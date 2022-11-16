EduMin Deca announces Romania's participation in TALIS 2024

Romania will participate in TALIS 2024, the international survey regarding the teaching-learning process (Teaching and Learning International Survey) for school teachers and principals developed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Education Minister Ligia Deca announced on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"Our country will participate in the 2024 session of the Teaching and Learning International Survey for school teachers and principals, developed by the OECD. The decision has been adopted today, in the Government meeting and represents an important step in the process of Romania's accession to the OECD (in the context in which the Council of the OECD decided on 25 January 2022, the opening of accession negotiations with our country)," Deca stated, according to a message posted on the Facebook page of the Education Ministry.

According to the Minister, Romania's participation in the TALIS 2024 round is very important in view of the systemic analysis, through the collection of direct information regarding the professional development of teachers, training practices, teaching staff's believes and attitudes, teachers' assessment and feedback, leadership, etc. Furthermore, it helps teachers, school principals and other educational actors to discuss the existing practices and find ways to improve them.