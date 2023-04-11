EduMin: Diaspora's proposals for research have become reality in national legislative package

Education Minister Ligia Deca said on Monday evening in Timisoara that two of the ideas of the Romanian diaspora in the research area have become reality in the new legislative package in Bucharest - the internationalisation of higher education, which becomes a strategic priority, and the launch of a national programme to support the exact sciences.

"The National Programme for University Internationalisation is being set up, where we talk about facilities for researchers and professors from the diaspora, about empowering universities to achieve their noble mission, about stimulating and attracting important brains from all over the world to come and see the value of Romanian universities," said the Education Minister.

Ligia Deca underlined that the same programme supports Romanian universities in their efforts to be part of the European university networks, an instrument that also has an identity mission, to build the European citizenship.

"The second idea that came from the diaspora is a national programme to support the teaching of exact sciences, engineering and mathematics, which complements the similar programme in the pre-university system. We support the development of laboratories, research centres, multidisciplinary study programmes, learning resources, mobility programmes in universities and the attraction of teachers," explained the Education Minister.

Minister Deca said that there is an infrastructure base, with more than 230 million euros, already directed to universities through the PNRR for the refurbishment of established laboratories, for equipping them with state-of-the-art laboratories dedicated to technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality and cyber security.

Research, Innovation and Digitisation Minister Sebastian Burduja underlined in his speech at the SMART Diaspora 2023 Gala in Timisoara that three components are necessary for the Romania of the future: commitment at the highest level of the state to Romanian research-innovation, the value of Romanian minds and unity.

He pointed out that the research budget has seen the biggest increase this year, with 70%, the spearhead for the Romanian economy being research and innovation and especially the transfer of research results to the economy.