EduMin Popa meets Sudan's Ambassador Abdelhafiz Elawad and appreciate traditional cooperation in Education area

National Education Minister Valentin Popa met on Monday with Ambassador of the Republic of the Sudan to Romania Abdelhafiz Elawad, occasion on which the two officials appreciated the traditional cooperation in the Education area between the two countries.

According to a release of the National Education Ministry (MEN), within the talks, the two officials appreciated the traditional cooperation in the Education area between the two countries and voiced openness to intensifying new opportunities for its expansion, including through strengthening the bilateral legal framework.Minister Valentin Popa and Ambassador Abdelhafiz Elawad agreed the fact that demarches need to be intensified for signing, by the two countries, of the Intergovernmental Agreement on Cooperation in the Education area, the MEN release shows.

