Efficient management of all things migration included in Romania's latest national immigration strategy

Efficient management of all things migration, including the development of legal migration channels and awareness of the benefits of controlled migration, is includes among the objectives of Romania's latest National Immigration Strategy, which was released for public debate on Wednesday by the Interior Ministry.

The aim is to provide a general framework for the most efficient management of the migration phenomenon and it includes strategic and specific objectives, as well as action guidelines that reflect Romania's policies in the field.

"The National Strategy on Immigration sets out six general strategic objectives, which are detailed by specific objectives and actions. The first general strategic objective concerns the development of legal migration channels to the detriment of illegal migration by raising awareness among foreigners or potential immigrants over the benefits that may arise from legal migration and the non-use of networks or mules to enter Romania illegally. A second objective is to combat and deter the illegal stay of foreigners on Romania's soil, while preventing and combating undocumented employment of this category of people," Deputy Inspector General for Immigration Emil Niculescu said on Wednesday.

He added that migration is an important component of the European agenda, with each EU member state setting out its own guidelines and strategies according to needs identified at national level, and at the same time in line with documents issued at European Union level.

"The third objective concerns the removal of foreigners from Romania, even forcibly, in case they do not choose to repatriate voluntarily or to join one of the assisted voluntary humanitarian repatriation programmes, and also to encourage and present the benefits for the purpose of leaving Romania voluntarily," said Niculescu.

The fourth objective is to develop the national asylum system in order to make it more effective and ensure compliance with enforceable European and international standards.

"The fifth objective is related to asylum, providing for an active participation of Romania in the efforts of the world community and the member states of the European Union in the process of extra-EU resettlement and the social integration of third-country nationals who are or are entitled to stay in Romania. The last objective is to provide resources and other support activities necessary for the implementation of policies on migration, asylum and integration," Niculescu said.

He added that under the new strategy, facilitating access to Romania of third-country nationals who really meet the employment needs of the country will result in a reduction in the number of vacancies posted by employers.

The debate was attended by representatives of the Interior Ministry and other institutions involved, as well as representatives of the civil society, who expressed their interest in this project.