Eight ambulances donated by Italian Government, sent to Ukraine through Siret border point

The first 8 ambulances donated by the Italian Government as humanitarian aid for Ukraine have arrived on Monday in the northeastern Siret Border Crossing Point, according to the chairman of the Suceava County Council, Gheorghe Flutur, Agerpres reports.

According to him, humanitarian aid for Ukraine are "pouring" everyday through the Siret border point, this being a "sign of solidarity" of the European Union with the Ukrainians that are tried by the armed conflict in their country.Flutur said that these eight ambulances sent by the Italian Government are part of a lot of 22 of such vehicles, which are about to be sent as aid in Ukraine.The chairman of the Suceava County Council specified that these ambulances were picked up at the border by the deputy governor of the Chernivtsi region, Artur Muntean, and that they will be sent to Chernivtsi, Lvov or other areas where they are needed.Flutur also said that the ambulances, B type, are not new, but they are necessary for saving people during this period. The other 14 ambulances from Italy will arrive in Suceava at the end of this week.