Eight COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours, mortality rate at 34,331

msn.com
deces covid mort decedat spital pacient autopsie

Eight deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, informs, on Wednesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

According to the GCS, the dead are six men and two women admitted to hospitals in Bacau, Caras-Severin, Galati, Prahova, Suceava, Sibiu, Teleorman counties and the City of Bucharest.

One case was recorded in the 20-29 year old age category, one in the 30-39, one in 40-49, one in 60-69 and four in the 70-79 year old category.

Seven of the deaths are of patients with comorbidities, and one deceased patient did not have any comorbidities.

There are no deaths prior to the reporting period to report.

Since the start of the pandemic, in total, 34,331 persons diagnosed as infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in Romania.

