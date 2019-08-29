Eighteen foreigners, found illegally staying in Romania

Eighteen foreign nationals have been found to have been illegally staying in Romania over the last 24 hours, according to a statement from the Inspectorate General for Immigration (IGI).

"Over the last 24 hours, the actions taken by the immigration police have detected 18 foreign nationals in illegal situations, being issued 11 return-under-escort decisions, five requested a form of international protection, and two persons were directed to regulate their right of residence as a family member of a Romanian citizen. As many as seven bans from entering Romania for one year and six months were issued and a fine of 400 lei was levied," according to an IGI statement.The 18 foreign nationals - 14 men, three women and a minor, between the ages of 4 and 46 - were found in Bucharest and under the jurisdiction of the counties of Bihor, Tulcea, Hunedoara and Suceava.