Eighty migrants found hiding in vehicles on border with Hungary

In the last 24 hours, the Arad border police found 80 migrants from different countries trying to cross the border illegally into Hungary hidden in four lorries and a van, with the largest group being of 33 people hidden in the trailer of a lorry, told Agerpres.

At the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF), 76 foreigners were found in four lorries driven by three Romanians and a Turk shipping various goods for commercial companies in France, Italy and Slovakia.

"The persons were picked up and driven to the local headquarters for investigations where, following checks, the border police established that they are citizens of various Afro-Asian countries (Bangladesh, Nepal, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Syria), most of them having entered the country legally on regular personal documents. They intended to arrive fraudulently in various states in Western Europe," the Arad Border Police informed on Thursday.

Also, at PTF Turnu, after checks made of a van registered in Romania and driven by a 35-year-old Romanian citizen, four other migrants were discovered. They are from Nepal and Bangladesh and are between 23 and 36 years old.

In all cases, the border police are conducting investigations.