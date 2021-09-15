Election for USR PLUS chair, to resume on Thursday due to voting platform error

Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) reports that the internal elections for the party's president will be resumed on Thursday, after a technical error of the voting platform was found, due to which people who did not have the right to vote could have done so.

"The National Bureau unanimously decides to resume the voting process for the election by universal electronic vote of the chairperson of USR PLUS starting with 16.09.2021, at 10:00 hrs, and mandates the Electoral Commission and the General Secretariat to operationalize this emergency decision. The decision was made following the notifications addressed to the Electoral Commission regarding the situation of some members who did not have the right to vote, but might have exercised this right due to a technical error of the platform that sent an automatic voting link. The General Secretariat together with the County Bureaus will process until the date/time of the resumption of the vote all the necessary technical corrections reported to the Electoral Commission until today at 14:00 hrs," USR PLUS informed on Wednesday.

All members with the right to vote can exercise their option again on Thursday morning starting at 10:00 hrs, and the voting period will be extended by 24 hours, until September 23, at 10:00 hrs, Agerpres informs.

According to the National Bureau of USR PLUS, all members who had their contribution paid up-to-date in April, the date of drawing up the Electoral Register, have the right to vote.

USR PLUS members began voting on Wednesday morning for the new chair of the party resulting from the merger between USR and PLUS. Three candidates entered the race for the party leadership: Dan Barna, Dacian Ciolos and Irineu Darau.

According to a USR PLUS press release, voting takes place online, through a secure platform, in two rounds, if none of the candidates manages to obtain more than 50 percent of the votes in the first round.