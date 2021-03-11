Electricity price goes up most in February, in comparison with same month of 2020

Electricity price has gone up the most during the month of February this year, as opposed to February 2020, with a price advance of 17.2%, according to the data from the National Institute of Statistics, published on Thursday, as reported by AGERPRES.

On the food segment, the most significant price hike was registered for beans and other vegetables (plus 16.07%) and edible oil (plus 11.45%) during the same reference interval, while the services sector had telephony as the biggest price hike (plus 9.16%) and cosmetic and hygiene services (plus 5.89%).

In February 2021, in comparison with February 2020, the most important price drops were registered in potatoes, with 28.79%, air traffic services by 20.12% and natural gas - minus 2.18%.

Compared to the first month of this year, February had the postal services prices going up (plus 4.28%), vegetables and canned vegetables (plus 2.35%) and fuels (plus 2.22%). On the other hand, the most important price drops were registered in the air traffic services (minus 19.55%).

Among food items, eggs were cheaper by 0.7%. Regarding non-food items, leather footwear was cheaper by 0.02%.