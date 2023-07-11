Elena Udrea, Ioana Basescu dodge conviction for reasons of statute of limitations

The Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation (ICCJ) on Tuesday ordered the closing of the court case against Elena Udrea as a result of the statute of limitations in a case in which the former minister was sentenced to eight years in prison for inciting bribery and money laundering in connection with funding the electoral campaign of Traian Basescu in the 2009 presidential election.

The magistrates implemented the decisions of the Constitutional Court regarding the statute of limitations, thus canceling the eight-year sentence issued by the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

In the same file, the Supreme Court also ordered the closing of the court case involving Ioana Basescu, the daughter of former president Traian Basescu, thus repealing a five-year prison sentence issued by the Bucharest Court of Appeal for inciting embezzlement and money laundering.

On the civil side, the court ordered the confiscation of RON 1.9 million from Elena Udrea.

In addition, Ioana Basescu and Ioan Silviu Wagner have to pay RON 119,000 lei to Oil Terminal SA.

The court's decision is final.

Currently, Udrea is imprisoned at the Targsor Penitentiary, where she is serving a six-year sentence in the Gala Bute case.

According to the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA), in the campaign for the 2009 presidential election, proceeds from crimes of corruption, embezzlement and tax evasion were collected that were later used to pay for electioneering services.