Emil Constantinescu: Romania looks like our soul and our mind

Romania looks like our soul and mind look like, former president of Romania Emil Constantinescu said on Friday.

He was among the guests at the 1 December reception held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

"Romania looks like our soul and our mind look like. The path to the dignity we want must start with self-respect, with respect for the values we believe in," said the former head of state.

Asked if Romanians had taken on board the values he evoked, he replied: "each one according to what they could, according to what they understood, according to what they could give to the country and the people."

The former president was also asked about the risk of extremism, mentioned by President Klaus Iohannis in his speech at the beginning of the reception.

"You represent the press and the risk of extremism depends on how you manage to present things, to present the truth to the people," said Emil Constantinescu.

AGERPRES