Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra to perform a farewell concert on Tuesday at Palatului Hall

Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra will perform on Tuesday, starting at 8.00 pm, at the Palatului Hall in the Capital City, with the show being part of the farewell tour "The Farewell Concert."

After decades of performing in front of delirious crowds in cities all over the world and after his music contributed to the resounding success of films such as "Black Cat - White Cat," "Underground," "Life is a Miracle," "Promise Me This," "On The Milky Road," Emir Kusturica started his last career tour, informs the website salapalatului.ro, told Agerpres.

Dissociated from anything mainstream means in the world of showbiz, Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra are a significant phenomenon of the anti-globalist movement and a unique paradox of the environment from which they emerged. They are more famous and recognized on the international stage than in their own country.

Their music is an "explosive mix of nitroglycerin-type sounds" that makes it impossible for anyone to stay in their seat... no matter where the venue is.

Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra are born nomads, bearers of joy and symbols of freedom, which is the intrinsic trait of any nomad.

The Serbian musicians will continue their farewell tour in Barcelona and Paris.

At the end of 2022, Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra will part ways after making history together.