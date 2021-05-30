Employees would feel safer 'if all colleagues were vaccinated'

More than half of Romanian employees would feel safer if they knew that all their colleagues were vaccinated against COVID, but only one in ten considered it more important to be vaccinated themselves. This is the conclusion of a survey conducted this month by the BestJobs recruitment platform, on a sample of over 1.000 internet users.

57 percent of respondents said they would feel safer if they knew all their co-workers were vaccinated. Fewer, however - 48 percent - believe vaccination should become mandatory. For 10 percent it is more important to be vaccinated themselves, and 33 percent do not believe in vaccination.

Most employees support the idea that it is the duty of employers to facilitate the team's COVID vaccination, to have stricter cleaning procedures and to allow them to work as much as possible from home. When it comes to returning to the office, the biggest concerns are related to the rules of social distancing, as well as those of sanitation and disinfection.

Employees are also concerned about the ventilation systems of buildings, which would not sufficiently refresh the air in the rooms, but also the fact that they may not receive enough materials or equipment for protection and disinfection. In contrast, less than 6 percent have a problem with not wearing a mask at work.

Apart from infection, in the context of the pandemic, employees are most afraid that they will not be able to find a better job, that they will have to work more for the same amount of money, that they will lose their job or that their salary may decrease.