EnergMin Burduja says fertilisers from North Africa would require Competition Council scrutiny

Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Thursday in Targu Mures that the urea production flow at Azomures will not restart due to the competition "worthy of being scrutinised" from producers in North Africa exempted from customs duties, told Agerpres.

"The urea flow does not restart at Azomures because there is competition that I consider worthy of being scrutinised from producers in North Africa exempted from customs dutyies - it is a European regime - and who charge suspiciously low prices; it is something that we will look at carefully. Of course it is not an attribute of the Ministry of Energy; we have other authorities in the country that must do this, first of all the Competition Council. But it is the interest of the Romanian government to protect the legitimate interests of the companies that produce in Romania and that provide jobs, that provide prosperity, economic development," Burduja told a news conference at Azomures.

Later, at a news conference at the headquarters of the Mures chapter of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Burduja repeated his statement, showing that it is not natural that the Romanian farmers should resort to imported products that can be produced in Romania as well.

Burduja and the management of Azomures announced on Thursday the decision to restart the Ammonia III plant of Azomures and the production of complex NPK fertilisers , Ammonium Nitrate and Nitrolime, at about 55% of the capacity.