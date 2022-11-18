EnergMin Popescu: All the unfinished Hidroelectrica investment projects will be approved

The Repower Ordinance is ready and all the unfinished investment projects of Hidroelectrica will be approved and fast tracked, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said on Friday.

"What I want to tell you today, here, is that the Repower Ordinance, as I've called it, has been completed, and absolutely all of Hidroelectrica's unfinished investment projects will be approved, fast tracked and co-financed by Repower EU. (...) I wanted to take advantage of this event to tell you that we have finalised together with the Ministry of European Investment and Projects (MIPE), the Ministry of the Environment and together we will release this ordinance next week for external approval and we will approve it in the government," Popescu told a 50th anniversary celebration of the Lotru-Ciunget hydrolectric power plant.

He said that the ordinance regards the hydropower plants halted for various reasons and that it was discussed in a working group with MIPE, the Ministry of the Environment, with Romanian Waters and with all the bodies involved, Agerpres informs.

"A legal solution for this new ordinance has been found, we have completed it; next week it is up for approval, after which the government adapts it. It is a very broad ordinance and all these investment projects are currently being discussed by [MIPE] Minister Bolos at the level of the European Commission, to be introduced in the Repower-EU chapter of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for co-funding. So we will do them, we are determined to do them and we will do them. Including the Islaz plant, the last plant on the Olt, which practically closes the Olt River," the minister added.