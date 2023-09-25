Energy minister: HVDC interconnector - a particularly important project for Romania

The planned High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) interconnector is a particularly important project for Romania, which will enable the transmission of green energy from the eastern region of Dobrogea to western Romania and EU member states, representatives of the Energy Ministry said.

Energy Minister Sebastian-Ioan Burduja met on Monday with Sultan Mohamed Majed Al Ali, ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Romania, and with representatives of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company TAQA, Agerpres reports.

"Talks focused on projects of interest to both sides, such as the construction of the 5,000 MW HVDC interconnector on Romania's territory, along the route of the BRUA gas pipeline and of the future Tuzla-Podisor main line," the release states.

According to the cited source, the Energy minister emphasized the good cooperation between the parties, the readiness to develop the existing relations and to identify new cooperation possibilities in the energy field.