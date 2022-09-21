Energy minister: Refineries in Romania have found alternative sources to Russian oil

Refineries in Romania have found alternative crude oil to the Russian one, considering that in December the embargo on petroleum products from Russia enters into force, the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, said on Wednesday, at the Romanian International Gas Conference, organized by the Oil and Gas Employers' Federation in Romania (FPPG).

"Yesterday (Tuesday - n.r.) there were discussions at the ministry with all the companies that own refineries in Romania, including Lukoil, about the processing of crude oil after December 5 (when the embargo on Russian oil comes into force, ed.n.). They informed us that theyţve found alternative sources of crude oil after December 5," the Romanian official said.

On this date, the embargo established by the European Commission on Russian oil products transported by sea will enter into force.

In Romania, the Petrotel Lukoil refinery, with a capacity of 2.5 million tons of crude oil per year, until now processed Russian oil brought via the Black Sea.

The other functional refineries in Romania are Petromidia, owned by Rompetrol, and Petrobrazi, operated by OMV Petrom.AGERPRES