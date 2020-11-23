Energy Ministry's Dragan: Phase I of BRUA project has been completed

Phase I of the BRUA project has been completed, both the pipeline and the compression stations, which will lead to the diversification of Romania's gas supply sources, Dan Dragan, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Milieu, told Monday's online event "The Romanian International Gas Conference", according to AGERPRES.

"The BRUA phase I project is completed, both the pipeline and the compression stations. BRUA will lead to the diversification of supply sources and the consolidation of energy security. It will also allow the flow of gas from the Black Sea platform," the ministerial official said.

It is a great achievement for Romania and the European Union, he added.

The BRUA project aims to ensure access to new gas sources, as well as to facilitate the transport of Caspian gas to the markets of Central and Eastern Europe.

Phase I provides two-way transport capacity of 1.5 billion cubic meters per year to or from Bulgaria and 4.4 billion cubic meters per year to or from Hungary.

The project was declared by the European Commission to be of strategic importance.

The Romanian sector of the pipeline should have been completed in December 2020 and required a total investment of 480 million euros, of which 180 million euros is a grant from the European Commission.