EnerMin Popescu: In context of hybrid war started by Russia, Romania took measures to secure itself energywise

Romania has taken measures to secure itself energywise, in the context of the hybrid war started by Russia, but it has also come up with protection solutions for the European Union, stated the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, told Agerpres.

"In the context of the hybrid war started by Russia, Romania took measures to secure itself energywise, but also came up with protection solutions for the European Union. In this sense, we signed an agreement with Georgia, Hungary and Azerbaijan for the construction of a submarine cable of energy transport from renewable sources, which will supply the EU. Furthermore, we are part of the project to expand the southern gas corridor, which starts from Azerbaijan, towards Central and South-Eastern Europe," Popescu said in a post on Facebook.

In addition to the two essential measures, Romania wants to extract the existing gases from the perimeters that belong to it in the Black Sea, it is developing its civilian nuclear capacity through the construction of reactors 3 and 4 at Cernavoda and through the commissioning of small modular reactors, he continued.

"Also, through PNRR we have development projects to support investments in green hydrogen," added the head of Energy.