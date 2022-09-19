Enescu Competition comes to an end; young violonist Maria Marica among winners of 2022 edition

The 18th edition of the "George Enescu" International Competition ended on Sunday evening at the Romanian Athenaeum in the Capital City, with the final of the Piano Section, won by the young pianist Alexandra Segal (Israel).

She was followed by George Todica (Romania) and Chun Lam U (Hong Kong, China).

Also on Sunday, the South Korean Shin Kim (Symphonic Music) and the Italian Leonardo Marino (Chamber Music) were announced as winners of the Composition Section, with 22 chamber and orchestral works having entered the competition. At this edition of the Enescu Competition, the Composition Section also awarded an Originality Award, which went to the Polish composer Bartosz Jawor.

The Erbiceanu Prize was awarded again at this edition, worth 2,500 euros, the winner being the young Romanian pianist George Todica.

Held under the slogan "Music of Hope," the Enescu Competition took place between September 4 and 18 at the Romanian Athenaeum, offered a series of extraordinary recitals by world known artists, alongside the semi-finals and finals with the orchestra of the competition in the three interpretive categories (violin, cello and piano).

This year, the Enescu Competition marked the return to the theatre, after two years in which cultural events had to reinvent themselves and move partially or totally online. Over 100 young musicians from all over the world signed up for the online stage of the Competition, while 34 talented artists had the opportunity to take the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum.

The young musician from Luxembourg Benjamin Kruithof won the 2022 George Enescu International Competition, the Cello Section, with Constantin Borodin (Republic of Moldova/Romania) coming in second, and Constantin Siepermann (Germany) following on the third position.

Maria Marica won the "George Enescu 2022" International Competition, the Violin Section, with Romanian Stefan Aprodu and French Gregoire Torossian taking the following places.

The jury of the Enescu Competition counted this year nine new members compared to the previous editions and was composed of established and multiple award-winning musicians at the international level, members of the most prestigious orchestras in the world: David Geringas, Meehae Ryo, Marin Cazacu, Andrea Lucchesini, Peter Jablonski, Luiza Borac, Remus Azoiţei, Krzysztof Wegrzyn, Dmitry Sitkovetsky and many others.

The total value of the prizes reached 120,000 euros, to be added the international promotion and artistic launch of the most talented competitors. Winning first place at the 2022 Enescu Competition is the ticket to the stage of the George Enescu International Festival, 2023 edition. Thus, the most talented of the competitors will have the opportunity to perform in the next edition of the Festival alongside some of the world's greatest orchestras.

The series of extraordinary recitals started on September 7 with David Grimal (violin) and Itamar Golan (piano). They were followed on September 9 by one of the jury members in the violin category, concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic, Frank Huang, together with cellist Marcel Johannes Kits, laureate of the Enescu Competition, and pianist Angela Draghicescu.

On September 12, the Romanian public had the opportunity to listen to the president of the jury in the violin category, none other than the famous violinist and conductor Dmitry Sitkovetskyi, together with David Geringas (cello) and Alexander Gordon (viola). Daria Parkhomenko, winner of the George Enescu International Competition in 2018, gave a piano recital on September 14, with a programme composed of works by Cesar Franck, Robert Schumann, George Enescu and Sergei Rachmaninov.

The last recital in the programme of the edition was scheduled for Saturday, with pianist Nelson Goerner.

A true launch platform for the future famous musicians of the world, the Enescu Competition puts Romania on the map of international classical music, promoting George Enescu's compositions among the new generation of artists from all over the world.

Starting with the 2014 edition, the George Enescu International Competition is organized as an independent event, distinct from the Festival, with public participation.

Having a remarkable international reputation, the Enescu Competition is a member of the World Federation of International Music Competition and of Alink - Argerich Foundation - Piano Competition Worldwide. AGERPRES