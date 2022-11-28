Enescu Festival 2023 to bring around 100 concerts to Bucharest under the slogan 'Generosity'

The artistic director of the "George Enescu" International Festival and Competition, Cristian Macelaru, on Monday informed that the 2023 edition of the event will bring between 90 and 100 concerts to Bucharest alone, the famous conductor also mentioning, among the novelties of the festival, a new performance of "Oedip" on the stage of the National Opera in the Capital City, told Agerpres.

"We have a total number of between 90 and 100 in Bucharest, and many more in other cities as well. (...) There will be 29 concerts held at the Sala Palatului [Palace Grand Hall], 27 concerts at the Athenaeum, 13 midnight concerts, a series of concert series that was very well received, eight concerts from the "Enescu and contemporaries" concert series, 10 concerts from the Romanian orchestras series, in fact there are 11 Romanian orchestras in total that will be presented in festival, including the National Opera's," said Macelaru, at the press conference where he officially announced the programme of the 2023 edition of the "George Enescu" International Festival.

In total, next year's edition of the Enescu Festival will bring together over 40 orchestras from 16 different countries and over 40 conductors. Among the great artists (over 150 renowned soloists) and orchestras that will be present at the festival, Cristian Macelaru mentioned soprano Aida Garifullina, piano player Igor Levit, violinist Augustin Hadelich, piano player Martha Argerich, violinist Renaud Capucon, soprano Valentina Nafornita, conductors Zubin Mehta, Vladimir Jurowski, Sir Simon Rattle, Klaus Makela, Kent Nagano, Cristian Mandeal, Cristian Badea, as well as the Gewandhaus Orchestra from Leipzig, the WDR Orchestra from Cologne, the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra, the Liszt Chamber Orchestra, the Manchester Camerata, but also the Vienna Philharmonic, the Concertgebouw Symphony, the London Symphony, l'Orchestre National de France, the Israel Philharmonic, traditional guests of the festival.

Among the works that will be presented in concert at next year's edition are "Oedipus" by George Enescu, "Othello" by Verdi, "The Fairy-Queen" by Purcell, "Saint François d'Assise" by Messiaen, "Le Grand Macabre" by Ligeti, "Pelleas and Melisande" by Debussy, Macelaru mentioned.

He informed that the 2023 edition, held under the slogan "Generosity," will bring together four special, new concerts, "which focus on giving access to a very young generation to concerts."

Concerts are also scheduled in Cluj Napoca, Timisoara, Sibiu, Iasi, Bacau, Botosani. "We are still in talks. We will continue," added Macelaru.

The Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, hailed the organization of the 2023 edition of the Enescu Festival, which he estimated could be considered among the most important events of this kind in the world.

"The Enescu Festival, without exaggerating, is one of the biggest music festivals in the world, if not the biggest, and its launch is always a moment of great emotion and, from our point of view, of the authorities, a moment of great responsibility. (...) We hope that people will come to the concerts not only from Bucharest, from Romania, but also from many places in the world, to enjoy, to appreciate Enescu's music and not only and, why not, to know more about Romania," said Romascanu.

The Minister brought to mind that the Enescu Festival was nominated for The International Opera Awards and gave assurance that the next edition "will have the biggest budget that this event has had so far from the Ministry of Culture."

"I very much wish and hope that we will be able to have other sponsors compared to those listed, we have promises of significant money from the private sector, (...) and probably at the end of February-March we will know exactly how much money we can count on .. (...) We are in a situation of overlapping crises, but I am convinced that we will end it properly," said Lucian Romascanu.