Enrolled population within national education system stands at 3.47 million pupils and students in 2022/2023.

Enrolled population within the national education system was 3.472 million pupils and students in the 2022-2023 school/academic year, declining by 23,000 against the previous school/academic year, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Tuesday..

The enrollment increased only in early childhood and pre-primary education (+1.7%) compared to the previous year. The number of graduates in the 2021-2022 school/academic year was 503,500 pupils and students, increasing by 5.7% compared to the previous school/academic year, told Agerpres.

Almost half of the enrolled population was registered in primary and lower secondary education (46.3%) in the 2022-2023 school/academic year, and about one third was enrolled in upper secondary education and early childhood and pre-primary education (17.1% and 15.8%, respectively).

Of the total population enrolled in the national education system, 50.2% were female and 72.8% were pupils and students who studied in the urban area.

Early childhood and pre-primary education registered an increase in enrollment (+9,200 children) compared to the previous school year.

Post-secondary non-tertiary education enrolled 86,700 pupils, making it the least representative level of education in the total enrolled population (2.5%).

Higher education (-15,300 students), vocational education (-8,700 pupils), as well as upper secondary education (-2,500 pupils), showed the sharpest declines in the number of pupils enrolled in the 2022-2023 school year, as compared to the previous one.

Public school units/institutions accounted for most of the enrolled population (94.4%).

The most attractive fields of higher education (according to the International Standard Classification of Education - ISCED-F classification) were business, administration and law (24.0% of the total) and engineering, manufacturing and construction (19.2% of the total), respectively.

The teaching staff of the national education system in the 2022-2023 school/academic year numbered 240,700 people. Thus, the average ratio of enrolled population to the number of teachers was 14 students per teacher.

The 2021-2022 school/academic year's graduates of lower secondary, upper secondary, post-secondary non-tertiary education, and higher education levels (BA, MA, PhD) counted 503,500 persons.

The numbers of graduates who took the Baccalaureate exams amounted to 130,800, of whom 116,300 were graduates of the class of 2022 (88.9%). A total of 99,300 people (75.9%) passed the baccalaureate exams, of whom 93,900 (80.7%) were graduates of the class of 2022. Vocational education was completed by 31,100 pupils, 97.4% of whom were enrolled in public educational institutions.

Post-secondary non-tertiary education was completed by 30,200 pupils, of whom 58.8% were enrolled in public education units.

Higher education degree graduates numbered 125,600, of whom 60.0% were female.

The dropout rate in the 2021/2022 school year was 2.1% in upper secondary and vocational education, 1.3% in primary education, and 1.0% in lower education, respectively.