Entire personnel of Hunedoara Municipal Hospital to be tested for COVID-19

The entire personnel of the "Dr. Alexandru Simionescu" Municipal Hospital in Hunedoara will be tested for the novel coronavirus with the help of the RealTime - PCR machine that allows the identification of COVID-19 cases in only a few hours, this equipment being already in operation.

Until now, there have been tested 55 of the approximately 1,000 medical staff, medical unit manager Radu Budae shows in a press release."We are testing the personnel of the hospital outside the case definition for the entire personnel, approximately 1,000 persons. We started with those working in the ICUs and Infectious Diseases, who are the most exposed," stated the hospital manager.There are 392 cases of COVID-19 infections and 41 deaths recorded until Tuesday in Hunedoara County.