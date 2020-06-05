 
     
EnviMin Alexe launches trademark "Produced in Natural Protected Area" for World Environment Day

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Costel Alexe

The World Environment Day is celebrated each year on June 5, and in this context, the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests will launch, as a first in Romania, the trademark "Produced in a Natural Protected Area".

The Environment minister, Costel Alexe, will participate in the launching of the brand together with producers from several natural protected areas, which will be able to use the brand.

In 2020, the theme of the World Environment Day is biodiversity, its safeguarding and the safeguarding of people's health and lives, minister Alexe recalled.

"For the World Environment Day 2020, everyone is invited to share why it's time for nature. Thus, be a part of the solution and join the global appeal #ForNature. This year, millions of people will celebrate digitally, at the world level, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each one of our actions is for Nature and should be thought out so that it reduces to a minimum consequences on the environment. If nature is healthy we, the people, will also be healthier. If we safeguard nature now, we safeguard our children's future, the Romanian Environment Minister wrote on his Facebook page.

