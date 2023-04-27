EnviMin Tanczos: Gov't took a principled decision to approve 'Neutral Romania 2050' scenario

At a meeting on Wednesday, the government approved by memorandum the "Neutral Romania 2050" scenario for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with the option chosen being a milestone by which Romania pledged to uncouple its economic development from increasing emissions, Environmental Minister Tanczos Barna told a news conference on Thursday.

"It is an important moment for the Ministry of the Environment (MMAP), because yesterday [Wednesday], in the government meeting, a principled decision was taken by reviewing and approving by memorandum the version of the scenario, from among three proposed by the consulting firm. It is an important moment because all relevant ministries and the government agreed on the proposal of the Ministry of the Environment regarding the choice of the 'Neutral Romania 2050' scenario. It is a challenge for Romania, it is a challenge for Europe, it is a challenge for the whole planet this transition to an economic development that takes into account the most important element: cutting carbon emissions, cutting greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to sustainable development and achieving such neutrality by 2050," said Tanczos.

He added that the scenarios were developed with support from PriceWaterhouse Coopers and specialists from Macedonia and that the version adopted by the government "is a milestone that will be talked about a lot in the coming decades."

According to MMAP, the draft version of Romania's long-term strategy (2050) regarding the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, "Neutral Romania in 2050," provides a national strategic vision regarding Romania's contribution to achieving the climate neutrality objective of the European Union. AGERPRES