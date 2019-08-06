Environment Minister Gavrilescu: Money that was cut - co-fundings granted for projects on European funds

Deputy Prime Minister and Environment Minister Gratiela Gavrilescu stated on Tuesday that, in the budget revision draft, the funds provided for the European funding projects weren't cut, mentioning that they can be reallocated after the signing of the funding contracts.

"No money was cut from the Environment Ministry neither for expenditures or investments. The money that had been cut, and which can be put back at any time, regard the co-funding which are granted for projects on European funds. Many of the projects described by the Environment Ministry are the analysis phase for eligibility, in view of concluding the contract and, in the event of the conclusion of the contracts in the future revision, we will also have the co-funding, according to the law, without any problem. The other expenditures being ensured and we have no problems," the Minister told a news conference in Satu Mare.According to her, the Ministry is supplementing the 'Rabla' car scrappage program with 20,000 bonuses."However, keep in mind that the Environment Ministry, along with other ministries are opening up financing lines, taking into account that currently on the ministry's website we also have the budget revision that we will introduce along with the government budget revision for the Environment Fund Administration, thus supplementing the funding for the classic Rabla programme with an additional 20,000 scrappage bonuses. Therefore, absolutely no money was cut, except the one I referred to," the Minister stated.