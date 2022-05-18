Environment Ministry delegation participates in a series of meetings in Brussels meant to solve infringement procedures

A delegation from the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests (MMAP) led by Minister Tanczos Barna on Wednesday and Thursday participates in a series of meetings with members of the European Parliament in Brussels seeking to solve infringement proceedings against Romania in the field of environment, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"The purpose of the meetings is to inform MEPs on the progress made by Romania in resolving environmental infringement proceedings initiated by the European Commission, as well as to discuss requests concerning environmental issues in Romania, which were submitted to the Committee on Petitions (PETI) of the EP. The meetings are being organized with the support of Ambassador Iulia Matei, Romania's Permanent Representative to the European Union, and MEP Vincze Lorant," informs the same source.

The first meeting took place at the headquarters of the Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU and had as guests the MEPs from Romania.

According to the same source, the participants discussed the requests submitted to the PETI regarding the illegal deforestation in Romania. MEPs briefed the MMAP delegation on the decision to take a common approach on the issue, regardless of which political party or parliamentary group they belong to.

"The next topics discussed at the meeting were waste management and air quality. MEPs made proposals to amend national legislation in both areas and drew attention to possible European measures on pollution from apartment plant emissions. They said solutions were needed to promote heating systems at the level of the apartment building, neighbourhood or city, instead of the individual plants," mentions the same press release.

With regard to real estate development in urban areas, MEPs called for measures to increase the area of green spaces and forested areas, but also solutions for rainwater management.

"Regarding the management of the brown bear population in Romania, the participants agreed on the need for timely management of the situation at the level of each member state. They also hailed the implementation of the scientific study meant to establish the bear population through genetic samples and asked for efficient measures of intervention to reduce damages," says the abovementioned source.

MEPs Carmen Avram (Social Democratic Party), Gheorghe Falca (National Liberal Party), Dan Motreanu (National Liberal Party), Vlad Gheorghe (Save Romania Union), Eugen Tomac (People's Movement Party) and Vincze Lorant (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) attended the meeting.

AGERPRES.