Environment Ministry to withdraw authorizations of companies involved in illegal logging

The Ministry of Environment, through the Committee that authorizes economic operators for the logging activity, will withdraw the authorization of any company that is discovered to/or its employees are discovered to have been involved in illegal logging in unauthorized felling areas.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forestry, Costel Alexe, issued an Order that was published on Tuesday, March 31, in the Official Journal of Romania.