EP debate on commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989

AGERPRES special correspondent Florin Stefan reports: The Romanian Revolution of December 1989 was the first step made by the Romanians and Romania in what concerns their return to Europe, European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean told the European Parliament plenary session on Monday.

"I am honoured to stand before you today to commemorate with you this important event for Romania and Europe at large," said Valean, who represents the European Commission in this debate."On 16 December 1989, the Romanian Revolution started in Timisoara. This was the first step made by the Romanians and Romania in what concerns their return to Europe. The Romanian Revolution was the last act of the revolt movements in Eastern Europe and the most bloody. That winter Romanians fought for freedom, fundamental rights and democracy," Valean added.Following the debate on Monday evening, a resolution will be adopted which will be submitted to voting in the European Parliament, at 13:00 Romania's time.The debate and resolution on the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Romanian revolution of December 1989 were introduced on the agenda of the last EP session this year at the proposal of the European People's Party (EPP)