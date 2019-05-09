EPP Summit in Sibiu/Weber: Ruling parties in Romania play no part in their parties at European level

The EPP candidate for the Presidency of the European Commission, Manfred Weber, said on Thursday that the representatives of ruling parties in Romania are playing no part in their European-level parties.

Here, in Romania, people can count on a strong party that is involved at European level. Candidates from PNL [the National Liberal Party, the oppsoition, ed.n.] are part of the strongest family in the EU, the EPP-PE group, and, compared to the other two parties, the parties currently in power in Romania, the EPP is united and strong. The socialists in Romania, the ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule, ed.n.] in Romania do not play any part in their European parties, they are suspended, even excluded from sitting at the table. The people of Romania can rest assured that voting for PNL they vote for Romania among the important countries, Weber told a joint press conference with President Klaus Iohannis, PNL leader Ludovic Orban and EPP President Joseph Daul, at the ASTRA Museum in Sibiu, before the European People's Summit.He stressed that the achievements of recent years in the European Union must be defended, in the context of the emergence of "nationalist, selfish voices" in recent years.We are Europe's party. For today's politicians it is a task to build now the next period for Europe, to build a plan for the future of a united Europe. We, the EPP and the PNL, have a good understanding, a clear plan and an offer for the voters on 26 May, Weber said.The EPP candidate for the EC presidency advocated a rule of law mechanism for the entire European Union.I am sure that people across Europe are waiting for and want to live in a state and a society where fighting corruption is a priority, the independence of the judiciary is clear, and freedom of the press is guaranteed, Manfred Weber said.