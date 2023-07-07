Establishment, dissolution, financing of Romanian community centers abroad, approved by Gov't with Foreign Ministry's approval

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated, on Friday, the normative act for the amendment and completion of Law no. 86/2016 regarding the establishment of Romanian community centers abroad.

The law provides that their establishment and dissolution, the financing regime, the organizational structure and the number of positions will be approved by a Government decision, upon the proposal of the Department for Romanians Everywhere (DRP), with the approval of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

The normative act also provides that, in order to fulfill the obligations, the Romanian community centers abroad collaborate with the diplomatic mission, the consular offices of Romania in the host state, the Romanian Cultural Institutes abroad, governmental or non-governmental organizations from the country and abroad, as well as with the ministries and authorities from the country and from abroad with assignments in fields relevant to the activity of the centers.

The Romanian state, through the DRP, provides each Romanian community center with a headquarters in which to carry out its activity.

"As far as possible, the headquarters of the Romanian community center will also have a room appropriately equipped to be able to temporarily house, at the request of the diplomatic mission or the consular office of Romania in the respective country, persons in vulnerable situations", the law also stipulates.

Also, the normative act also provides that, "in support of the activity of Romanian community centers abroad, the DRP proposes the inclusion in the state budget of the funds necessary for the operation of Romanian community centers and for the development of programs and projects for each Romanian community center separately, depending by the projects it has in view, by the number of members of the community center and the community it covers".

DRP with the support of the MAE will establish the methodological norms for the application of this law within 90 days from its entry into force. AGERPRES