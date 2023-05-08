ESTE FILM brings together directors of film and theater festivals from three countries.

The ESTE FILM festival will organize in central Sibiu on Thursday and Friday the first meeting of directors of film and theater festivals from Romania, Serbia and the Republic of Moldova, called LINE-UP, where professors and students willing to launch themselves in the field are expected, informs a press release from the organizers, told Agerpres.

"LINE-UP represents an annual meeting between managers of film and theater festivals, both those with experience and those at the beginning of the journey, university professors and students willing to launch themselves in this field, with the aim of exchanging experiences and know-hows, to discuss new managerial trends, to generate innovative ideas and possible collaborations. The theme of this first edition is 'How to organize a festival: theoretical approach and practical experiences', with the participation of guests not only from Romania, but also from outside the country," the press release reads.

At the ESTE FILM festival, the following are expected: the former minister of Culture, Corina Suteu, the executive director and co-founder of the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF), Oana Giurgiu, the program director, Miroslav Mogorovic and the artistic director, Nikolaj Nikitin from the European Film Festival Palic film (Serbia). They will be the mentors of the 12 participants selected from the three countries, following the call for enrollment in the training sessions.