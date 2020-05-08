EU Commissioner Valean: Green corridors maintained; freight transport is the blood flowing through Europe's veins

European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean has stated on Friday, within an online dialogue with the citizens, that she wants to keep "the green corridors" in view of maintaining the movement of freight on the entire EU territory, and, currently, work is underway for the "green corridors plus," considering the increase in the volume of freight after economic activities are resumed.

"Our intention is to keep them [the green corridors] for the predictable future because in the recommendations we will make for the resumption of passenger transport, we have to be careful not to mix up the corridors of freight transport, because this is the blood that flows through the veins of the European economy. Without the supply of markets, without the supply of raw materials or components in industry, many sectors would be unable to work. Not to mention the need for medicines or food to circulate on the markets. So the green corridors remain," Adina Valean said, when asked how long these green colors will work.The European Commissioner for Transport added that work is being put in, at the moment, for the "green corridors plus" in order to improve the freight transport on the EU territory after economic activities are resumed."We are working on the 'green corridors plus' in the sense in which, once the volume of freight increases, with the economic activities being resumed, we are somehow thinking about improving, clearly define certain things, introduce certain forms in the border guide between various countries to make this flow swifter," the European Commissioner also said.