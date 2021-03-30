EUR 150,000 in financial support for Syrian refugees on behalf of Romanian Government

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu announced that the Romanian Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), will provide 150,000 euros in financial support for the Syrian refugees in 2021 and will honour previous multi-annual commitments.

Aurescu has had an intervention on Tuesday at the ministerial session of the 5th Conference on supporting the future of Syria and the region (Brussels V Conference), organized by the European Union and the United Nations Organization and conducted through a video-conferencing system.

The Romanian chief diplomat has assured that Romania will continue to support the improvement of the humanitarian situation in Syria, the development and resilience of the states in the region that are hosting an important number of refugees, as well as the EU and UN efforts aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis.

He made a strong call for intensified efforts to address the crisis in Syria by politically expressing support for an increased role of the EU and the international community in boosting negotiations on this dossier, and evoked Romania's humanitarian assistance actions, emphasizing the special significance of education to ensure the future of Syria and the region. Thus, he stated that our country has awarded 143 scholarships to Syrian students in the academic year 2019-2020 and expressed a commitment to continue this type of support.

At the same time, the Romanian official reconfirmed Romania's commitment to continuing to support international efforts to combat terrorism, as a member of the Global Anti-Daesh Coalition. Given the need to ensure a safe environment for the return of the refugees, eradicating terrorist groups in Syria remains a priority.