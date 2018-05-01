Euro trades at 4.6630 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.66301 US dollar USD 3.88391 Swiss franc CHF 3.90521 British pound GBP 5.3055100 Japanese yen JPY 3.53581 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23301 Russian rouble RUB 0.06101 new Turkish lira TRY 0.94341 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61081 gram of gold XAU 163.68971 SDR XDR 5.5639The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.