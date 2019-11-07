Euro trades at 4.7597 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75971 US dollar USD 4.29321 Swiss franc CHF 4.32881 British pound GBP 5.5246100 Japanese yen JPY 3.93311 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24651 Russian rouble RUB 0.06741 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74601 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61561 gram of gold XAU 204.83621 SDR XDR 5.9107The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.