Euro trades at 4.7662 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.76621 US dollar USD 4.36611 Swiss franc CHF 4.47971 British pound GBP 5.6680100 Japanese yen JPY 3.97081 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24781 Russian rouble RUB 0.06911 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72221 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62631 gram of gold XAU 219.97921 SDR XDR 5.9835The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

