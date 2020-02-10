Euro trades at 4.7668 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.76681 US dollar USD 4.35281 Swiss franc CHF 4.45291 British pound GBP 5.6255100 Japanese yen JPY 3.96561 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24911 Russian rouble RUB 0.06821 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72501 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62361 gram of gold XAU 220.15701 SDR XDR 5.9689The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES