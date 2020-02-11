Euro trades at 4.7696 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.76961 US dollar USD 4.36921 Swiss franc CHF 4.47121 British pound GBP 5.6458100 Japanese yen JPY 3.97581 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24821 Russian rouble RUB 0.06851 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72251 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62651 gram of gold XAU 220.22581 SDR XDR 5.9853The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES