Euro trades at 4.7769 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77691 US dollar USD 4.34181 Swiss franc CHF 4.45361 British pound GBP 5.6485100 Japanese yen JPY 3.98041 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24641 Russian rouble RUB 0.06941 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72961 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62591 gram of gold XAU 219.31581 SDR XDR 5.9724The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES