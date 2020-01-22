Euro trades at 4.7786 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77861 US dollar USD 4.30951 Swiss franc CHF 4.43781 British pound GBP 5.6295100 Japanese yen JPY 3.91871 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24441 Russian rouble RUB 0.06951 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72771 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.72731 gram of gold XAU 215.97311 SDR XDR 5.9437The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES