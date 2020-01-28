Euro trades at 4.7787 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77871 US dollar USD 4.33781 Swiss franc CHF 4.47671 British pound GBP 5.6456100 Japanese yen JPY 3.98411 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24521 Russian rouble RUB 0.06911 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72971 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62531 gram of gold XAU 220.21581 SDR XDR 5.9703The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES