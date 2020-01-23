Euro trades at 4.7790 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77901 US dollar USD 4.31011 Swiss franc CHF 4.44871 British pound GBP 5.6586100 Japanese yen JPY 3.93371 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24421 Russian rouble RUB 0.06961 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72881 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62171 gram of gold XAU 215.38511 SDR XDR 5.9458The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

