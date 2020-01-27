Euro trades at 4.7798 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77981 US dollar USD 4.33481 Swiss franc CHF 4.47071 British pound GBP 5.6747100 Japanese yen JPY 3.98101 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24431 Russian rouble RUB 0.06931 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73001 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62491 gram of gold XAU 220.93421 SDR XDR 5.9708The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES