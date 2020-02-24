Euro trades at 4.8024 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.80241 US dollar USD 4.43951 Swiss franc CHF 4.52571 British pound GBP 5.7369100 Japanese yen JPY 3.98801 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24931 Russian rouble RUB 0.06801 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72181 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63141 gram of gold XAU 240.46061 SDR XDR 6.0526The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries. AGERPRES