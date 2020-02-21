Euro trades at 4.8026 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.80261 US dollar USD 4.44621 Swiss franc CHF 4.52581 British pound GBP 5.7406100 Japanese yen JPY 3.97571 Moldovan leu MDL 0.25031 Russian rouble RUB 0.06911 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73021 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63231 gram of gold XAU 233.51221 SDR XDR 6.0571The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES