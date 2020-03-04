Euro trades at 4.8057 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.80571 US dollar USD 4.31261 Swiss franc CHF 4.51431 British pound GBP 5.5187100 Japanese yen JPY 4.01141 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24651 Russian rouble RUB 0.06571 new Turkish lira TRY 0.71131 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62291 gram of gold XAU 227.72761 SDR XDR 5.9560The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries. AGERPRES